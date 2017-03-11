Mike’s Mix: The Lexington

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to a St. Paul institution to learn the secrets behind two beloved cocktails.
The Lex Cup
* To infuse your own cucumber vodka: peel and slice 1 English or seedless cucumber, and add to 1 liter of premium vodka. Allow to rest in a refrigerated air-tight container for two weeks; shake or agitate daily. Strain and store in the original vodka bottle. Refrigerate. Shelf life is one month.
** To make Lemon Sour: combine equal parts lemon juice and simple syrup.
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a lowball glass with ice, and top with a spritz of ginger ale and club soda. Garnish with cucumber and orange slice, mint sprig and quartered strawberry.
Singapore Sling
Instructions:
Combine gin, sour cherry liqueur, sour and Angostura in an ice-filled Hurricane glass (or, if handy, the smaller version called a Squall glass). Top with club soda; float Benedictine on top. Garnish with Orange Maraschino Cherry Flag.
The Lexington originally opened in 1935, and has held on to its grand charm through the decades. After a three-year hiatus, you can enjoy the classics (like pot pie) and new dishes once again. Two bars serve up riffs on classic cocktails, beginning with a social hour every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. And rooftop dining is coming soon!