Video Of Twin Cities Groom Surprising Bride With Puppy Goes Viral

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities couple is capturing the attention of millions of people around the world because of a wedding day surprise.

Jeff and Jenna Althoff of Blaine were married last Saturday in Minneapolis.

In addition to typical wedding day jitters, Jeff Althoff had a surprise planned for his bride.

The couple’s wedding video, which has been shared and viewed tens of millions of times on various websites, shows the moment at the reception when Jeff Althoff revealed he had gotten his bride a puppy.

After three years together, Jeff Althoff explained Jenna has always wanted her very own British Yellow Lab and a 14-week-old named “Bear” was the perfect one for her.

“As sappy as it sounds we call each — she calls me ‘big bear’ and I call her ‘little bear’ so I thought it would be fitting to name the dog Bear,” Jeff Althoff said.

Jeff Althoff said he loves surprising his wife and only wanted to make her day more special.

The couple is shocked by all of the international attention.

“Just seeing the happiness that it’s bringing to everyone else just adds that additional layer as well,” Jeff Althoff said.