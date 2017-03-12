4 Things To Know: Fatal Crashes, Daylight Saving & March Madness

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Number One: Fatal Crash Near MOA

One woman died Saturday after a police pursuit ended in a crash near Mall of America.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Bloomington police tried to pull over a Saturn Saturday for driving carelessly while speeding.

That’s when the driver of the Saturn sped off and ran a red light, hitting another vehicle.

A 24-year-old Rockford woman, riding in the Saturn, was killed.

The State Patrol says the 27-year-old driver, a Blaine man, could be charged with criminal vehicular homicide, felony fleeing police in motor vehicle, and possession of stolen car.

Number Two: Fatal Crash In Chisago Co.

The State Patrol says a wrong-way driver is to blame for a deadly crash Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 in Chisago County.

The State Patrol says a Chevy Equinox going northbound in the southbound lanes slammed head-on into a Ford Fusion.

The Fusion then caught fire.

The interstate was closed for several hours.

Number Three: Springin’ Forward

Daylight Saving Time overnight, with clocks jumping ahead an hour

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not take part in Daylight Saving Time.

Number Four: March Madness

March Madness beings with Selection Sunday.

We’ll find out Sunday who the Minnesota Gophers will play in the NCAA Basketball Tournament when it kicks off later in the week.

You can watch the selection show at 4:30 p.m. on WCCO.