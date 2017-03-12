Authorities ID Wrong Way Driver In Deadly Chisago County Head-On Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a woman who they say drove the wrong way down Interstate 35 and caused a deadly crash on Saturday.
The incident happened on I-35 in Chisago County near the town of Harris.
Authorities say Lora Walker of Stacy was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Walker crashed head-on into a Ford Fusion. Walker was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead. That driver has not been identified. Authorities say the crash is under investigation.