Authorities ID Wrong Way Driver In Deadly Chisago County Head-On Crash

March 12, 2017 9:20 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a woman who they say drove the wrong way down Interstate 35 and caused a deadly crash on Saturday.

The incident happened on I-35 in Chisago County near the town of Harris.

Authorities say Lora Walker of Stacy was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Walker crashed head-on into a Ford Fusion. Walker was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead. That driver has not been identified. Authorities say the crash is under investigation.

