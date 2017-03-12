WEEKEND BREAK: Double Dose Of Snow Coming | Why Does Our Hair Turn Gray? | Moments That Mattered

Should Teachers Offer Up Their Politics In The Classroom?

March 12, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Politics

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Teaching current events in the age of Donald Trump has become fraught with peril for some educators who have interjected their personal political beliefs into the classroom.

A New York City teacher was warned over a homework question critical of Trump. An Alabama district fielded complaints for a teacher’s “Obama, you’re fired!” caption under a Trump display. And video caught a Texas art teacher shooting a squirt gun at an image of Trump, and yelling, “die!”

Is it ever OK for teachers to offer up their viewpoints?

It’s become a debate among educators at a time when students have become energized by classroom discussions of such hot-button issues as immigration and racial justice.

Education experts say teachers should be careful not to shape their students’ beliefs for them.

Comments

One Comment

  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    March 12, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I think Teachers should have free speech — but at the same time Public schools shouldn’t be pushing liberal religious beliefs on children, or punishing children for free speech. I think Students and Teachers should have a little window for talking about current events.

