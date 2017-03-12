Winter Returns: Storm Could Drop 6+ Inches On Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Last week, temperatures were in the 60s and two tornadoes touched down. This week, there’s a snowstorm.

Call it March in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service issued Sunday a Winter Storm Warning for several counties in southern Minnesota, particularly the southwest corner. The storm looks to roll across the state Sunday and taper off Monday morning.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says communities along and below the Minnesota River Valley could see as much as 10 inches of snow. Winds will also be a factor, with gusts blowing snow and making travel hazardous.

Other parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, will also see the return of winter white. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along the Interstate 94 corridor, from Moorhead to the Minneapolis.

MNDOT reports roads partially or completely covered w/snow western, southwest & south central MN. Latest info: https://t.co/aHQ4hNPqVT #mnwx pic.twitter.com/rzk0luAHsk — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 12, 2017

The metro looks to see snow starting in the afternoon and continuing overnight. As for totals, the Twin Cities could see 3 to 6 inches of snow by the start of the Monday morning commute, Augustyniak says.

And the snow won’t melt off soon.

Much of the workweek will be chilly, with below average temperatures. By the weekend, however, the mercury will punch up above average, with highs near 50.