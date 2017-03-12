Northeast Mpls. Liquor Store Starting Sunday Sales Early

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday liquor sales are slated to begin in Minnesota this summer, but one Minneapolis shop has decided to open its doors months ahead of schedule.
Surdyk’s, located on Hennepin Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis, announced Sunday morning that it’s open for business – and selling alcohol.
Owner Jim Surdyk said that since Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill last week repealing the decades-old ban, he’s opening his business on Sundays sooner than later.
Talked with Jim, owner of @surdyksliquor. He says Sunday Sales is signed to law, good enough for him. pic.twitter.com/cypGiKv6mt
— Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) March 12, 2017
Officially, the newly-signed legislation allows shops to sell booze on Sundays beginning in July.
It’s unclear, however, if authorities will allow Surdyk’s, a neighborhood institution, to remain open ahead of the official start date.
In an email to consumers, Surdyk’s said that it plans to be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Yes…you heard right! pic.twitter.com/fxyB5f28xb
— Surdyk's Liquor (@surdyksliquor) March 12, 2017