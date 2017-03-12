WEEKEND BREAK: Double Dose Of Snow Coming | Why Does Our Hair Turn Gray? | Moments That Mattered

Northeast Mpls. Liquor Store Starting Sunday Sales Early

March 12, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Sunday Liquor Sales, Surdyk's

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday liquor sales are slated to begin in Minnesota this summer, but one Minneapolis shop has decided to open its doors months ahead of schedule.

Surdyk’s, located on Hennepin Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis, announced Sunday morning that it’s open for business – and selling alcohol.

Owner Jim Surdyk said that since Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill last week repealing the decades-old ban, he’s opening his business on Sundays sooner than later.

Officially, the newly-signed legislation allows shops to sell booze on Sundays beginning in July.

It’s unclear, however, if authorities will allow Surdyk’s, a neighborhood institution, to remain open ahead of the official start date.

In an email to consumers, Surdyk’s said that it plans to be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

