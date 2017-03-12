Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee State In NCAA Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team learned its seed and destination Sunday for the NCAA Tournament.
The Gophers (24-9) will face Middle Tennessee State (30-4) on Thursday in second round action in Milwaukee, Wis. The game time has not yet been announced.
Minnesota won just eight games last season, but finished 11-7 in Big Ten play and beat Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Gophers were eliminated Saturday after losing to tournament champion Michigan, 84-77.
It’s Minnesota’s first NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Richard Pitino.
The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of Butler (23-8) and Winthrop (26-6).