4 Things To Know: Trump-Obama Wiretapping, Nor’Easter & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest in the Donald Trump-Barack Obama wiretapping controversy to a major nor’easter dumping a bunch of snow, here are the four things to know for Monday, March 13.
Trump-Obama Wiretapping
The clock is ticking for President Donald Trump to back up his accusations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him during the campaign. The house intelligence committee wants proof by today. That means the justice department must turn over any relevant documents.
Nor’Easter
A powerful late-season nor’easter has some cities getting ready for a blizzard. Heavy snow and strong winds will hit the mid-atlantic and New England states tonight, creating dangerous travel and power outages. Hundreds of flights have already been delayed or canceled — including some at MSP International.
Tax Deadline
If you’ve been procrastinating and still haven’t filed your taxes this year you’re not alone. Officials with the IRS say they’ve received nearly 6 million fewer individual returns than they had at this point last year. The official filing deadline to submit your 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.
Charlie Rose Returns
CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose returns to the show today. He underwent heart surgery early last month and has been recovering since. Rose says he can’t wait to come back completely rested with his heart recharged.