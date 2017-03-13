Wis. State Patrol: Man Dies After Losing Control Of SUV, Hitting Semi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after a semi collided with an SUV on a highway in western Wisconsin Monday morning.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. on Interstate 94 in Dunn County near Menomonie.
A 29-year-old man driving a Ford Ranger westbound lost control of the vehicle. The SUV crossed the median to the eastbound side of I-94.
A semi struck the Ranger’s driver’s side. The 29-year-old was fatally injured, State Patrol said. The 64-year-old semi driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.