March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Minneapolis Fines Surdyk’s $2K, Suspends License For 30 Days Starting July 2

March 13, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Jim Surdyk, Surdyk's

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis liquor store is facing penalties after illegally selling alcohol at its shops Sunday.

According to a letter from a city official, Surdyk’s Liquor and Cheese Shop in northeast Minneapolis will be fined $2,000 and will face a 30-day suspension of its liquor license starting Sunday, July 2. That’s the day designated as the beginning of Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota under a new law signed by the governor earlier this month.

Jim Surdyk, the store’s owner, defiantly told WCCO Sunday that since that bill was signed into law, there was no reason to wait.

“Well they changed the law, the Governor signed it, everybody seems to want it, why send tax dollars to Wisconsin, let’s be open,” he said.

The business does have an opportunity to appeal the decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia