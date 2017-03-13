Minneapolis Fines Surdyk’s $2K, Suspends License For 30 Days Starting July 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis liquor store is facing penalties after illegally selling alcohol at its shops Sunday.
According to a letter from a city official, Surdyk’s Liquor and Cheese Shop in northeast Minneapolis will be fined $2,000 and will face a 30-day suspension of its liquor license starting Sunday, July 2. That’s the day designated as the beginning of Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota under a new law signed by the governor earlier this month.
Jim Surdyk, the store’s owner, defiantly told WCCO Sunday that since that bill was signed into law, there was no reason to wait.
“Well they changed the law, the Governor signed it, everybody seems to want it, why send tax dollars to Wisconsin, let’s be open,” he said.
The business does have an opportunity to appeal the decision.