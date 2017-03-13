Karl-Anthony Towns Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Towns averaged 29 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in more than 37 minutes per game over three games. He also shot 63.3 percent from the field as the Timberwolves went 2-1 last week. The two victories were over the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Clippers.
He scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds in the win over the Clippers. He shot 14-of-18 from the field and collected his 100th career double-double. Towns had 23 points and nine rebounds in the win over the Warriors.
Towns has scored at least 20 points in 20 straight games, the longest streak in Timberwolves history and the currently longest in the NBA.
The Timberwolves (27-38) have won six of their last nine games and are 3.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They host the Washington Wizards Monday night.