Sunday’s Storm Dumps Most Snow For Twin Cities In 3 Months

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Snow-covered roadways are making travel difficult in parts of Minnesota Monday morning.
On Sunday afternoon, snow began to fall and didn’t stop until the early hours of Monday.
The State Patrol responded to nearly 400 crashes across the state Sunday, and a multi-vehicle pileup temporarily shut down Interstate 694 in Fridley.
Southern regions of the state were hit hardest by the winter storm, which is marching across the Midwest. More than 9 inches of snow piled up in St. James, with 8 inches in Madelia and Wabasso.
In the Twin Cities, 3.4 inches was recorded at MSP International, making it the largest total since Dec. 16.
Meanwhile, the storm continues to move east.
In western Wisconsin, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until Monday afternoon. A half foot of snow is expected across the Coulee Region.
Numerous spinouts and accidents on the interstate system in Milwaukee County snarled early commuter traffic Monday as more than 100 plow trucks hit the highways and main roads in the metro area. Six to 8 inches of snow is expected in counties near Lake Michigan through Tuesday.
Following the storm, Minnesota will see temperatures drop into the 20s, before warming into the 40s by the end of the week.
