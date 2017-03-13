Gopher Hockey Piles Up Big Ten Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team won the Big Ten regular season title Friday night, and the Gophers piled up conference awards on Monday.
Tyler Sheehy was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Eric Schierhorn was named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and Jake Bischoff was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Sheehy led the Big Ten with 14 goals and was a co-scoring leader with 34 points in league play. Schierhorn led the Big Ten with 14 wins in league play. Bischoff led Big Ten defensemen with 18 points, including 15 assists, in league games.
Bischoff, Schierhorn, Sheehy and Justin Kloos were all selected First Team All-Big Ten. Ryan Lindgren and Rem Pitlick were named to the All-Freshman Team.
The Gophers are the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament. They will face the Penn State/Michigan winner Friday night.