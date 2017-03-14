4 Things To Know: COB Report, Pi Day, March Madness & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the results of a report by the Congressional Budget Office to the start of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, here is a look at the top four stories from March 14, 2017.

COB Report: Millions Would Be Without Health Insurance By 2026

The Republican plan to replace Obamacare will leave 24 million more people uninsured by 2026. That’s the estimate from the independent Congressional Budget Office.

Health Secretary Tom Price said the report was “simply wrong.”

Democrats contend the new projections should be a “knockout blow” to the plan.

Marine Corps Cmdt. Gen. Neller To Testify On Secret Facebook Page

The Senate Armed Services Committee will hear from Marine Corps Commandant General Robert Neller Tuesday morning.

He’ll testify about that secret Facebook page that featured nude images of female service members.

Last week, he called the scandal “embarrassing to our Corps, to our families and to the nation.”

Hundreds Of Silicon Valley Workers To Protest Trump On Pi Day

More than 1,200 Silicon Valley technology workers are planning to walk off the job on National Pi Day.

The day is normally a special one for math geeks, but they’re turning it into a protest against President Donald Trump. Employees from Facebook, Apple and Google are among those taking part.

Other protests are planned in Los Angeles and Austin.

It’s March Madness!

It’s time for the tip-off of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The First Four kick off the dance in Dayton, Ohio. New Orleans and Mount St. Mary’s get things started at 5:40 p.m.

The Gophers take on Middle Tennessee on Thursday.