March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

East Coast Flights Cancelled At MSP Airport

March 14, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With less than a week until spring arrives, a blizzard in the Northeast U.S. is having an impact here in Minnesota.

The major winter storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to where 50 million people live and work.

Airlines on the East Coast are cancelling flights. About 50 flights to the Northeast were cancelled this morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

WCCO’s Mary McGuire said that flights to Boston, Hartford, Philadelphia, Newark and New York City were among the flights listed as cancelled.

From New York to Massachusetts, forecasters are saying up to two feet of snow could fall in some areas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia