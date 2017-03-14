East Coast Flights Cancelled At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With less than a week until spring arrives, a blizzard in the Northeast U.S. is having an impact here in Minnesota.
The major winter storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to where 50 million people live and work.
Airlines on the East Coast are cancelling flights. About 50 flights to the Northeast were cancelled this morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
WCCO’s Mary McGuire said that flights to Boston, Hartford, Philadelphia, Newark and New York City were among the flights listed as cancelled.
From New York to Massachusetts, forecasters are saying up to two feet of snow could fall in some areas.