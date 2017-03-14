Conservatives Call For Changes To GOP Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the Freedom Caucus, says he and other conservatives have been working with the White House on changes to the Republican health care plan.
Jordan tells Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that those changes will be proposed when the House debates the legislation, likely next week. He said “We have been working with the White House all along.”
Jordan and other budget hawks have balked at the GOP bill as not going far enough, labeling it “Obamacare Lite” and complaining that GOP leadership is preventing them from trying to change the bill before it reaches the House floor.
Jordan said: “This bill doesn’t unite Republicans. This bill doesn’t bring down the cost of premiums.”
He added: “I don’t think it’s going to accomplish what we told the voters we were going to do.”
