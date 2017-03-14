Eden Prairie’s Mittelstadt Named AP Player Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys hockey.
The Eden Prairie senior forward is the first back-to-back winner of the award since Greenway’s Gino Guyer in 2001 and 2002.
Mittelstadt, who has committed to play in college at Minnesota and is a projected first-round NHL draft pick this summer, had 23 goals and 49 assists in 30 games for the Eagles, who lost in the Class 2A semifinals.
The AP all-state team was announced Tuesday in partnership with the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association and the State of Hockey booster organization. Joining Mittelstadt on the first team were Stillwater forward Noah Cates, Delano senior Ben Meyers, Hermantown defenseman Dylan Samberg, Eden Prairie defenseman Nicky Leivermann and Hill-Murray goalie Jake Begley.
The 2017 Minnesota Associated Press All-State Team for boys high school hockey, as voted on a statewide panel of broadcasters and writers covering prep sports:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie
FIRST TEAM
Forward: Casey Mittelstadt, senior, Eden Prairie
Forward: Noah Cates, senior, Stillwater
Forward: Ben Meyers, senior, Delano
Defenseman: Dylan Samberg, senior, Hermantown
Defenseman: Nicky Leivermann, senior, Eden Prairie
Goalie: Jake Begley, senior, Hill-Murray
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Ryan Sandelin, senior, Hermantown
Forward: Micah Miller, senior, Grand Rapids
Forward: Gavin Hain, junior, Grand Rapids
Defenseman: Matt Anderson, senior, Holy Family
Defenseman: Nick Perbix, senior, Elk River
Goalie: Cade McEwen, senior, Hermantown
THIRD TEAM
Forward: Bauer Neudecker, senior, St. Louis Park
Forward: Sam Huff, senior, Maple Grove
Forward: Ben Ward, junior, Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake
Defenseman: Robbie Stucker, senior, St. Thomas Academy
Defenseman: Josh Ess, senior, Lakeville South
Goalie: Lance Leonard, junior, Moorhead
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)