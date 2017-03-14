March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Eden Prairie’s Mittelstadt Named AP Player Of The Year

March 14, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: AP Player Of The Year, Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys hockey.

The Eden Prairie senior forward is the first back-to-back winner of the award since Greenway’s Gino Guyer in 2001 and 2002.

Mittelstadt, who has committed to play in college at Minnesota and is a projected first-round NHL draft pick this summer, had 23 goals and 49 assists in 30 games for the Eagles, who lost in the Class 2A semifinals.

The AP all-state team was announced Tuesday in partnership with the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association and the State of Hockey booster organization. Joining Mittelstadt on the first team were Stillwater forward Noah Cates, Delano senior Ben Meyers, Hermantown defenseman Dylan Samberg, Eden Prairie defenseman Nicky Leivermann and Hill-Murray goalie Jake Begley.

The 2017 Minnesota Associated Press All-State Team for boys high school hockey, as voted on a statewide panel of broadcasters and writers covering prep sports:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie

FIRST TEAM

Forward: Casey Mittelstadt, senior, Eden Prairie

Forward: Noah Cates, senior, Stillwater

Forward: Ben Meyers, senior, Delano

Defenseman: Dylan Samberg, senior, Hermantown

Defenseman: Nicky Leivermann, senior, Eden Prairie

Goalie: Jake Begley, senior, Hill-Murray

SECOND TEAM

Forward: Ryan Sandelin, senior, Hermantown

Forward: Micah Miller, senior, Grand Rapids

Forward: Gavin Hain, junior, Grand Rapids

Defenseman: Matt Anderson, senior, Holy Family

Defenseman: Nick Perbix, senior, Elk River

Goalie: Cade McEwen, senior, Hermantown

THIRD TEAM

Forward: Bauer Neudecker, senior, St. Louis Park

Forward: Sam Huff, senior, Maple Grove

Forward: Ben Ward, junior, Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake

Defenseman: Robbie Stucker, senior, St. Thomas Academy

Defenseman: Josh Ess, senior, Lakeville South

Goalie: Lance Leonard, junior, Moorhead

