Vikings Sign Former Packers DE Datone Jones

March 14, 2017 4:34 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve signed free agent defensive end Datone Jones.

Jones was the 26th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2013 and is entering his fifth season. Jones has played in 59 games over those four years, with seven starts.

Jones made a career-high four starts last season and had 30 tackles, 20 solo, with one sack and two passes defended in 15 games. He had 80 total tackles and nine sacks in four seasons with Green Bay.

He played in college at UCLA and now joins alums Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Kai Forbath and Kevin McDermott.

