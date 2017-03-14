Wis. Woman Found Guilty of Killing Husband, Hiding Body

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An Oconomowoc woman has been found guilty of fatally shooting her husband and hiding his body in their basement.
A jury in Waukesha County deliberated about six hours before returning guilty verdicts on first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse Monday night.
Prosecutors argued Amy Van Wagner killed 50-year-old Stanley Van Wagner in May 2015 in a dispute over finances and then spent three days trying to make it appear he was just missing. Her husband’s body was found by a neighbor in the basement under a tarp.
The 53-year-old convict faces sentencing May 24.
