Wis. Woman Found Guilty of Killing Husband, Hiding Body

March 14, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An Oconomowoc woman has been found guilty of fatally shooting her husband and hiding his body in their basement.

A jury in Waukesha County deliberated about six hours before returning guilty verdicts on first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse Monday night.

Prosecutors argued Amy Van Wagner killed 50-year-old Stanley Van Wagner in May 2015 in a dispute over finances and then spent three days trying to make it appear he was just missing. Her husband’s body was found by a neighbor in the basement under a tarp.

The 53-year-old convict faces sentencing May 24.

