March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Roseville Bans Sales Of Dogs, Cats In Pet Stores

March 14, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Humane Society, Roseville, Roseville City Council

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota city is banning the sale of dogs and cats at local pet stores.

The Roseville City Council adopted the ban Monday following a citizen-led movement to end the practice which has been criticized by animal rights advocates who say keeping the animals in cages is harmful.

Minnesota Humane Society director Christine Coughlin told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that most quality breeders sell directly to families. She said responsible breeders don’t sell to pet stores.

Coughlin said cities around the country are adopting similar local laws, but Roseville may be the first in Minnesota to do so.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia