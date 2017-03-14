March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Police: 2 Suspects Sought After Stolen Car Crashed Into Metro Transit Bus

March 14, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Metro Transit, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are searching for two male suspects after a chase of an allegedly stolen vehicle lead to a crash in south Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 2:45 a.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street. A pursuit began, during which a Metro Transit bus hit the stolen vehicle. A red car was also hit somehow.

The stolen vehicle ended up crashing at Nicollet Avenue and 35th Street, landing upside down on someone’s front lawn.

Three people were in the car. A female was taken into custody while two males fled on foot.

The driver of the bus and the red car suffered minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating and searching for the two suspects.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ben Boniff says:
    March 14, 2017 at 8:29 am

    The sweet good boys from da hood left their girl to take the heat.
    Sweet boyzzzz

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question
Auto Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia