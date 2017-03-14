Police: 2 Suspects Sought After Stolen Car Crashed Into Metro Transit Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are searching for two male suspects after a chase of an allegedly stolen vehicle lead to a crash in south Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.
According to police, around 2:45 a.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street. A pursuit began, during which a Metro Transit bus hit the stolen vehicle. A red car was also hit somehow.
The stolen vehicle ended up crashing at Nicollet Avenue and 35th Street, landing upside down on someone’s front lawn.
Three people were in the car. A female was taken into custody while two males fled on foot.
The driver of the bus and the red car suffered minor injuries.
Police are currently investigating and searching for the two suspects.
One Comment
The sweet good boys from da hood left their girl to take the heat.
Sweet boyzzzz