4 Things To Know: Nor’easter Latest, New Fuel Rules & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest on the major storm affecting northeast United States to new fuel rules expected with new administration, here are the four stories to know for Wednesday, March 15.
Nor’easter Latest
Parts of northeast United States are still dealing with snow and freezing temps as a massive winter storm continues to make its way through the area. The late-season storm buried some areas in up to two feet of snow. It also grounded thousands of flights. Several weather-related deaths are also being reported.
New Fuel Rules
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new review of federal fuel economy and emissions rules. Automakers argue cheap gas will make it hard for them to sell as many efficient vehicles as they need to in order to meet the regulations. The review opens the door to lower fuel economy requirements and looser controls on carbon dioxide emissions.
More Americans Heading To New Zealand
Americans are following through on their promise to move if Donald Trump became president. A lot of them are headed to New Zealand. The Associated Press reports citizenship applications in the country rose 70-percent in the 12 weeks after President Trump was elected. The number of Americans who obtained a work visa in New Zealand was up 18-percent.
Volunteers Needed For Super Bowl
Looking to volunteer at next year’s Super Bowl? Today is the day to sign up. The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee is looking to build a team of 10-thousand volunteers. They’re looking for bold, friendly people who are passionate about football and Minnesota. To get involved, click here.