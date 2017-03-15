March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Reminder: I-94 Construction From Mpls. To Brooklyn Center Starts Next Week

March 15, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Construction Project, Interstate 94, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The massive Interstate 94 construction project – stretching from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center — is nearly upon us.

MnDOT says lane restrictions will begin Monday on eastbound I-94 from west of Shingle Creek Parkway to Highway 252 – weather permitting. That stretch of road will be reduced to two lanes.

More: I-94 To Undergo Significant Repairs Beginning This Spring

Work under bridges will also begin Monday.

MnDOT says other ramp and lane closures are expected to occur by the end of the month.

MnDOT says the $46.3 million project is expected to be completed in late-July of 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia