Reminder: I-94 Construction From Mpls. To Brooklyn Center Starts Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The massive Interstate 94 construction project – stretching from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center — is nearly upon us.
MnDOT says lane restrictions will begin Monday on eastbound I-94 from west of Shingle Creek Parkway to Highway 252 – weather permitting. That stretch of road will be reduced to two lanes.
Work under bridges will also begin Monday.
MnDOT says other ramp and lane closures are expected to occur by the end of the month.
MnDOT says the $46.3 million project is expected to be completed in late-July of 2018.