March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Kick Butts Day

March 15, 2017 9:00 AM

Kick Butts Day is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a day of activism that empowers youth to stand out, speak up and seize control against Big Tobacco at more than 1,000 events planned by independent organizers across Minnesota, the United States and around the world. More details on those events are below.

QUITPLAN Services is holding events on Kick Butts Day at the following locations:

Location 1- Minneapolis Community and Technical College
1501 Hennepin Ave. S Minneapolis, MN 55403

Location 2- Normandale Community College
9700 France Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431

Location 3- Lake Superior College
2101 Trinity Road, Duluth, MN 55811

ClearWay Minnesota

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia