Kick Butts Day is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a day of activism that empowers youth to stand out, speak up and seize control against Big Tobacco at more than 1,000 events planned by independent organizers across Minnesota, the United States and around the world. More details on those events are below.
QUITPLAN Services is holding events on Kick Butts Day at the following locations:
Location 1- Minneapolis Community and Technical College
1501 Hennepin Ave. S Minneapolis, MN 55403
Location 2- Normandale Community College
9700 France Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431
Location 3- Lake Superior College
2101 Trinity Road, Duluth, MN 55811