Minnesota-Farmed Shrimp? One Lawmaker Wants To Make It A Thing

Louisiana shrimp wait to be sold at Schaefer & Rusich Seafood on May 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Many local residents are ordering extra seafood to freeze as commercial and recreational fishing east of the Mississippi River has been closed, as well as five zones of Oysters due to the expanding oil spill from the Deepwater Horizon wellhead in the Gulf of Mexico.

(credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)