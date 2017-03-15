Vikings Re-Sign WR Adam Thielen

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

March 15, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After having the best season of his NFL career, wide receiver Adam Thielen is reportedly staying with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thielen has signed a three-year deal to stay in Minnesota. He could have become a restricted free agent.

Thielen had a breakout year as one of the Vikings’ top receivers. He finished the season with 69 catches for 867 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 14 yards per catch.

Thielen is entering his fourth season after playing in college at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

