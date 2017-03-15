Vikings Agree To Terms With CB Terence Newman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to terms to bring back cornerback Terence Newman.
Newman, who turns 39 in September, is entering his 15th NFL season and third with the Vikings. He has the second-most career interceptions among active NFL players with 41, trailing only DeAngelo Hall.
He’s appeared in 36 games with the Vikings, including 26 starts, and is two away from 200 for his NFL career. Newman finished last season with 38 tackles, including 33 solo tackles.