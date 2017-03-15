March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Vikings Agree To Terms With CB Terence Newman

March 15, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, Terence Newman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to terms to bring back cornerback Terence Newman.

Newman, who turns 39 in September, is entering his 15th NFL season and third with the Vikings. He has the second-most career interceptions among active NFL players with 41, trailing only DeAngelo Hall.

PointAfter | Graphiq

He’s appeared in 36 games with the Vikings, including 26 starts, and is two away from 200 for his NFL career. Newman finished last season with 38 tackles, including 33 solo tackles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia