MNfusion: Spring Menu Items At Birch’s On The Lake

Just off of Highway 12, alongside Long Lake in the western suburb of Wayzata, lies Birch’s on the Lake.
The brewpub, owned by restaurateur Burton Joseph and brewmaster Bennan Greene, opened a year and a half ago, and was an expansion on former downtown restaurant Birch’s.
As part of its new philosophy, Joseph said the restaurant updates its menu roughly four times a year. Favored items will stay on year round, but as the seasons and dining trends change Birch’s menu will reflect that.
For spring 2017, the focus is on surf and turf.
Seven new dishes featured a variety of seafood and beautiful cuts of beef and pork.
