4 Minnesotans Among Nat’l 2017 James Beard Foundation Nominees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The nominees for the national 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards were announced Wednesday and four local foodies were among them.

For Best Food Column, Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Dear Dara column in MSP Mag was nominated.

In Best Video Webcast in Fixed Location and/or Instructional, local favorite Andrew Zimmern’s Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen received a nomination.

And, finally, two Minnesota chefs were nominated in the Best Chef – Midwest category. This category includes chefs from Milwaukee, Louisville, St. Louis and the Twin Cities.

The chefs receiving the nomination were Jorge Guzman from Surly Brewing Company and Steven Brown from Tilia and St. Genevieve.

Three Minnesota chef and restaurant semi-finalists did not advance: Diane Yang of Spoon and Stable for Outstanding Pastry Chef, Alex Roberts of Restaurant Alma for Outstanding Chef and Esker Grove for Best New Restaurant.

Finally former Minnesotan, now Chicagoan, Steve Dolinsky was nominated for “The Hungry Hound” in Best Broadcast – TV Segment. “The Hungry Hound” airs in Chicago on ABC7.

For the James Beard Foundation Awards, chefs and restaurants are nominated while journalists and broadcasters submit an entry. The James Beard Foundation committee narrows down these two into a “long list” of semi-finalists.

The final nominees are voted on by judges, made up of former winners and food writers.