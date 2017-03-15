March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Police: Man Dead In St. Paul Officer-Involved Shooting

Police Say Officers Were Responding To Domestic Situation March 15, 2017 6:29 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the 700 block of East 6th Street on the report of a domestic situation involving physical violence.

When officers arrived they encountered a man on the street near the intersection of East 7th and Sinnen Streets. There, shots were fired and the man was struck, police said.

Responding St. Paul Fire Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Three officers were on scene during the incident — none were injured.

The Minnesota BCA is taking the lead in the investigation and will be releasing more information about the incident, as well as the identities of those involved.

Police have not confirmed if the man had a weapon or not.

A popular shortcut from St. Paul’s north side to the downtown area may be blocked due to the shooting, as East 7th Street is closed from Arcade Street to Hope Street North.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ben Boniff says:
    March 15, 2017 at 7:52 am

    You do what you need to do.

