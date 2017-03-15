New Twin Cities Business Rents Teslas, Delivered To Your Door

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local entrepreneur recently rolled out a new car rental service that allows Twin Cities drivers to have a Tesla delivered to their home in under two hours.

The American-made electric luxury cars often cost more than $80,000.

John Marino’s new company TREVLS rents out different types of Tesla vehicles for $195.00 per day.

“You will hear a lot more about electric cars in the next year,” Marino said.

Marino said he got the idea for the company after Tesla sold 400,000 cars in one week last year.

“A lot of new people who have never driven a Tesla are calling us up and taking it out for a day or weekend,” Marino said.

While some renters are looking to experience a luxury car, Marino said many are also interested in the speed of the eco-friendly, engine-less, electric car.

Many Tesla cars can run from 0-60 mph in under three seconds.

The business is looking to add more Tesla cars to the fleet.

A quick check of some large and small car rental services produced similar daily rates for renting a Tesla.