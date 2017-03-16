4 Things To Know: ‘America First’ Budget, Vikings RB Signing & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the White House set to release new budget outline to the Minnesota Vikings signing a running back, here are the four stories to know for Thursday, March 16.
‘America First’ Budget
The White House is set to release its “America First” budget outline this morning. It includes plans to slash spending at everything from the State Department to the E-P-A. But it would boost spending at the Pentagon. Today’s release will only be a blueprint of the budget. The full budget will come out in May.
Prince’s Ex-Wife Talks About Losing Their Baby
Prince’s ex-wife is opening up about the couple’s son in People Magazine. In a new memoir, Mayte Garcia writes their baby was born in 1996 with Pfeiffer Syndrome type 2 — a disorder that causes skeletal abnormalities. The child died six days later. Garcia tells People she doesn’t think Prince ever got over the baby’s death.
SpaceX Launch
The Space-X Falcon 9 rocket launched successfully from Kennedy Space Center early Thursday morning. It’s on a mission to deliver a commercial communications satellite to orbit. The launch was re-scheduled Tuesday, when it had to be postponed due to high winds.
Vikings Sign Running Back
The Minnesota Vikings have a new running back. The team announced they’ve signed Latavius Murray. Last season, the 27-year-old ran for nearly 800 yards and had a career high 12 touchdowns playing for the Oakland Raiders. We don’t know details of the contract. With the signing, this could mean the end of Adrian Peterson’s career in Minnesota.
