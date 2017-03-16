March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Bjelica Out For Season With Left Foot Injury

March 16, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, Nemanja Bjelica

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica will miss the rest of the season with an injured left foot, a significant loss for a team trying to get back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Bjelica was injured against Boston on Wednesday night and left the arena in a walking boot. The Wolves say Bjelica had an MRI on Thursday and is seeking opinions on his treatment options.

The Serbian had gradually emerged as a key contributor off the bench for the Timberwolves. After struggling to adapt to new coach Tom Thibodeau’s system in the first few months of the season, Bjelica was playing his best basketball during the Wolves’ recent surge.

Over the last eight games before he was injured, he was averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Wolves trail Denver by four games for the eighth seed.

