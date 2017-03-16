Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kim Johnson gets us working for the weekend with some ideas that include St. Patrick’s Day events, a women’s expo and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Thousands will jam the streets of St. Paul to watch the 51st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Enjoy marching bands, Irish dancers and a round of up live music. The parade begins at noon at 5th street from Wacouta Street to Rice Park. Across the river, the 49th Annual Minneapolis St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place at 7:30 p.m. starting at 6th and Marquette and going to 11th and Marquette.

Twin Cities Women’s Expo

It’s Everything Women! Food, fashion, fun, shopping, fitness, and relaxation are all part of the 7th Annual Twin Cities Women’s Expo. The expo is this Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center Ballroom. Expect awesome talks, self-empowerment and a great weekend out with your girlfriends, sisters, mothers and grandmothers!

Twin Cities Auto Show

It’s the final weekend to go to the Twin Cities Auto Show. Along with your chance to see 600 cars of domestic and foreign brands, you can meet Minnesota Wild Coach Bruce Boudreau Friday at the Toyota display and Vikings’ Laquon Treadwell Saturday in the Hyundai display. On Sunday all attendees receive a coupon for a free icee.

Writers Festival and Book Fair

One final event for the weekend – the Rosemount Writers Festival and Book Fair is this Saturday from 9:30-4:30 at the Steeple Center in Rosemount. There will be writing, publishing and marketing workshops, as well as a free local book fair. The event is free and open to the public.