Final 4 Questions: NCAA Tournament Trivia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WCCO Morning Show’s Ali Lucia shares some trivia questions about the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
(Pssst, by the way. Have you signed up for WCCO’s Bracket Challenge? Play against our VIPs and you may be eligible to win $5,000.)
Here are the four questions Lucia asked our morning team. Let’s see how many you get right!
QUESTIONS
1. 2013 was the last time the gopher basketball team made it to the NCAA basketball tournament. They won their opening round game that year? What team did they beat?
- Texas Tech
- UCLA
- Iowa State
- USC
2. Who is the only coach to win an NCAA and NBA Championship?
- Billy Donovan
- Fred Hoiberg
- Roy Williams
- Larry Brown
3. Which school has the most final four tournament appearances in college basketball?
- North Carolina
- Kentucky
- Duke
- Kansas
4. Which school has the most tournament wins?
- UCLA
- Kentucky
- Duke
- North Carolina
Scroll down for answers!
ANSWERS
- B. UCLA
- D. Larry Brown. Brown was the NCAA champ with Kansas in 1988. Sixteen years later, Brown won an NBA Title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.
- A. North Carolina. The Tar Heels have made the most appearances in the Final Four, with 18.
- B. Kentucky. The University of Kentucky holds the record for most NCAA Tournament wins, with 120 and counting.