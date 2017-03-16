Minneapolis, St. Paul To Unite For ‘Pulling Together’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul will settle their age-old rivalry with an epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi, all in the name of charity.

WCCO-TV, along with founding partners Central Roofing and Pearson’s Candy Company, is proud to announce Pulling Together, a large-scale, one-day tug-of-war across the Mississippi River. The event will raise funds and awareness for Fraser, Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of Autism services.

On Saturday, June 10 at Hidden Falls Regional Park, some of Minnesota’s favorite organizations from each side of the river will compete against each other. Teams will earn their way to the tug-of-war by raising at least $10,000 for Fraser.

In addition to the teams fundraising, WCCO is asking its viewers to donate to their favorite city. The city to raise the most money will serve as a tie-breaker for the tug-of-war.

All funds raised for the event will benefit Fraser. As Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism services, Fraser aims to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of children, adults and families with special needs.

Pulling Together, a family-friendly event, will bring Minnesotans together for an afternoon of friendly competition, fun and giving back to our community.

Teams currently committed to participating include:

Minneapolis Teams:

Captain: Central Roofing

Minnesota Twins

Minneapolis Police

Minnesota United

Glam Doll Donuts

Surly Brewing Company

St. Paul Teams:

Captain: Pearson’s Candy Company

Minnesota Wild

St. Paul Police

St. Paul Saints

RollerGirls

Bad Weather Brewing

If you’d like to help your favorite city or team reach their fundraising goal, click here.

Stay tuned as more teams and details are announced.