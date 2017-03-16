Wild Fall To Hurricanes 3-1 For 5th Loss In 6 Games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Victor Rask scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:24 to play and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night.

Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal with 1:24 remaining. Derek Ryan also scored for the Hurricanes and Eddie Lack stopped 30 shots. Carolina has points in five straight games (3-0-2).

Mikael Granlund scored for Minnesota and Devan Dubnyk finished with 21 saves. The Wild had won six straight overall against the Hurricanes, who improved to 6-1-2 against Minnesota at home.

The Wild finished a 1-4 road trip to give them five losses in their last six.

Former Hurricanes captain Eric Staal, Carolina’s 2003 first-round draft pick (second overall), was back in Raleigh as a visiting player for just the second time. Staal, the older brother of Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, played 909 games with the franchise and is the club’s scoring leader since the franchise moved to North Carolina in 1997. He also helped lead the Hurricanes to the 2006 Stanley Cup.

Eric Staal, who had a three-game goal-scoring streak snapped, returned with the Rangers for one game last season after he was dealt to New York just before the trading deadline.

It was the 750th NHL game for Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau and the 900th game for Wild defenseman Ryan Suter. Wild center Charlie Coyle played in his 300th straight game.

The teams were tied 1-1 after a first period in which the Hurricanes outshot the visitors 10-9.

Ryan put the Hurricanes ahead on the power play at 4:37, scoring his 11th of the season by following Noah Hanifin’s shot and beating Dubnyk stick-side. Hanifin’s 18th helper tied his career high from his rookie campaign last season.

Granlund evened the score on a short-handed rush at 12:35, scoring his 24th goal of the season with Mikko Koivu on the lone assist.

Rask scored the late goal on helpers from Elias Lindholm, who stretched his points streak to five games, and Brock McGinn. McGinn had missed the previous eight games with an upper-body injury.

NOTES: Hurricanes C Jay McClement (lower body) was out, while teammate LW Valentin Zykov (upper body) missed his third straight game and LW Phillip Di Giuseppe (upper body) his sixth straight. D Matt Tennyson was a healthy extra. … Minnesota C Martin Hanzal (illness) missed his third straight contest while D Gustav Olofsson (upper body) missed his fourth straight and D Christian Folin (upper body) his sixth. C Jordan Schroeder was a healthy scratch. … Carolina RW Lee Stempniak is on a three-game assists streak. … The rematch is April 4 at Minnesota. … The Hurricanes signed G Callum Booth of Saint John in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to a three-year entry-level contract earlier Thursday. Booth was Carolina’s fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host Nashville on Saturday night in the finale of a three-game homestand.

