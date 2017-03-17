4 Things To Know: Alexa On iPhone, Dayton’s Budget Proposal & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s first meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to extra DWI patrols out for St. Patrick’s Day, here is a look at the top four stories from March 17, 2017.
Trump To Meet With German Chancellor Angela Merkel
President Donald Trump is set to meet with Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time in Washington.
Topping the agenda: NATO, Russia and climate change.
Analysts and White House officials said the sit-down will be the president’s most important meeting with a foreign leader since he took office.
Dayton To Unveil Revised State Budget
Gov. Mark Dayton plans to unveil his revised state budget Friday afternoon.
February’s budget forecast showed a slightly higher surplus than lawmakers expected at $1.65 billion.
Dayton has said he wants to use that money to fund preschool programs, conservation efforts and higher education. He also wants to prepare the state for federal funding cuts from the proposed repeal of Obamacare.
Extra DWI Patrols For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
Extra officers will be on patrol this weekend looking for drunk drivers.
Over the last six years, five people died on St. Patrick’s Day because of people drinking and driving. The day is the second leading holiday for DWI arrests per hour.
Last year 189 people were arrested.
Alexa Coming To iPhones?
Can Siri and Alexa get along?
Amazon said it will bring Alexa, its electronic voice assistant, to the iPhone.
Users can call her up by tapping the Amazon app and asking anything they’d ask on the echo device, like buying something, getting sports scores or for news and weather from WCCO.