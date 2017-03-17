Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Weekend

This week’s 4 Shows To See includes a St. Patrick’s Day punk show at the Triple Rock, a nearly-sold out hip hop show at First Avenue and more. Check them out below.

FRIDAY: P.O.S. @ First Avenue Mainroom – Minneapolis

Tickets are quickly running out for Doomtree co-founder P.O.S.’s show at the iconic First Avenue Mainroom.

P.O.S., a.k.a. Stefon Alexander, is riding the coattails of his recently released album, “Chill, dummy”.

Also on the bill are special guests ZULUZULUU and INVISIBLE BOY.

Doors for the 18+ show open at 9 p.m. with tickets costing $15.

FRIDAY: Dillinger Four: St. Patricks Day Massacre @ Triple Rock – Mpls

St. Patrick’s Day is going punk at the Triple Rock this weekend.

Minneapolis punk band Dillinger Four – still going since the mid-1990s – will be playing the event called “St. Patrick’s Day Massacre” at the club Friday night.

The Slow Death, Victory, 83 Wolfpack and The Liverspots are also on the bill.

Tickets for the 21+ show go from $13 to $15. Tickets are also very limited for this show!

SATURDAY: Katy Vernon w/ The April Fools @ Vieux Carré – St. Paul

Although she was born and raised in London, pop-folk singer-songwriter Katy Vernon now calls Minnesota home. And that’s pretty cool.

She’ll be singing and playing her ukulele at semi-recently opened Vieux Carré, a speakeasy-style club in St. Paul, which should fit her brand of music very nicely.

Tickets are $10.

SUNDAY: Robat Album Release @ 7th Street Entry – Mpls.

Indie emo rockers, ROBAT, are releasing their new album “Tiny” at First Avenue’s 7th Street Entry to cap off the weekend.

The Minneapolis-based band has been working on the album — their first LP — since late summer of 2015. After a year and half of recording/mixing in places such as a warehouse, bedrooms and basements, the band completed the 10-track album. Now, it’s available on Bandcamp.

Doors for the 18+ show open at 7:30 p.m. with tickets at $7.

