Minnewaska High School Closed Friday After Fire

March 17, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Minnewaska

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota high school is closed Friday due to a fire in the school’s science room.

According to Minnewaska Area Schools, the fire occurred Thursday evening at the district’s high school. Fire damage was limited to the science room, but smoke and water may have damaged other areas.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The district canceled school Friday due to potential health risk for students and staff. They said they expect school to resume Monday.

