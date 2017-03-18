4 Things To Do From Saturday, March 18, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s feeling like spring, which officially begins Monday morning! Here are our top four things to do today!
1. Bachman’s historical home on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis has changed into the Spring Ideas House Urban Farmhouse. It’s got a fresh coat of paint, new furnishings and new decorations throughout the entire house. This is a great way to get some inspiration for your own home. Tickets are $5.
2. Saturday’s the 7th annual Twin Cities Women’s Expo. It features food, fashion, shopping, fitness, self care and even a little pampering for women of all ages. The first 500 in the door get a free tote bag as well. The expo is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Tickets are $10.
3. Check out another great car show this weekend. It’s the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels event at U.S. Bank Stadium. You’ll see hundreds of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and more. There’s also a “Dukes of Hazzard” reunion featuring Daisy and Luke Duke from the TV Show! Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $19.50.
4. And Saturday is also the grand opening of Bowlero in Eden Prairie, in Blaine and in Lakeville. Besides bowling, there is new state-of-the-art arcade, laser tag and a new food and drink menu. Minnesota Vikings legend Chris Carter will be there from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Click here to RSVP to the grand opening.