March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

4 Things To Do From Saturday, March 18, 2017

March 18, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Bachman's, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s feeling like spring, which officially begins Monday morning! Here are our top four things to do today!

1. Bachman’s historical home on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis has changed into the Spring Ideas House Urban Farmhouse. It’s got a fresh coat of paint, new furnishings and new decorations throughout the entire house. This is a great way to get some inspiration for your own home. Tickets are $5.

dukes of hazzard 4 Things To Do From Saturday, March 18, 2017

Dukes of Hazzard (credit: Getty Images)

2. Saturday’s the 7th annual Twin Cities Women’s Expo. It features food, fashion, shopping, fitness, self care and even a little pampering for women of all ages. The first 500 in the door get a free tote bag as well. The expo is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Tickets are $10.

3. Check out another great car show this weekend. It’s the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels event at U.S. Bank Stadium. You’ll see hundreds of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and more. There’s also a “Dukes of Hazzard” reunion featuring Daisy and Luke Duke from the TV Show! Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $19.50.

4. And Saturday is also the grand opening of Bowlero in Eden Prairie, in Blaine and in Lakeville. Besides bowling, there is new state-of-the-art arcade, laser tag and a new food and drink menu. Minnesota Vikings legend Chris Carter will be there from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Click here to RSVP to the grand opening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia