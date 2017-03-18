5th Grader Who Collected 13K Diapers For Families In Need Is Just Getting Started

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities girl is going above and beyond to help those in need in her community.

Ten-year-old Sanya Pirani has spent the last three years organizing donation drives for various charities in the metro area.

She recently wrapped up one of her largest efforts yet

Not every 10-year-old knows the difference in diaper brand and size, but Sanya is not the typical fifth grader.

Her understanding of the newborn necessity began two months ago, when she saw a way to help others.

“I do as much as I can so I can help more and more people,” Sanya said.

She set a goal in January to raise 10,000 diapers for needy families in Scott, Carver and Dakota counties through the Community Action Partnership agency.

She exceeded even her own expectations in just one month.

“So far we’ve raised over 13,000 diapers,” Sanya said.

She knows a thing or two about successful donation drives. She’s spent nearly a third of her young life helping others through various organizations.

“I’ve done a school supply drive and I’ve also done a food drive for CAP agency. I’m also doing … a project for Feed My Starting Children,” Sanya said.

It’s became such a way of life that she started Sanya’s Hope For Children in January, and she’s already recruited a team of schoolmates and friends to help her carry out her mission of helping the less fortunate.

“I strongly believe every child deserves basic human rights like food, shelter, clothes, safety and education,” Sanya said.

Thirteen-thousand diapers may see like a big achievement, but for Sanya, it’s just the beginning.

“I want to send 10 girls or boys to school, elementary school, and I’m going to do this in sub-Sahara Africa,” she said.

Sanya is hosting a community event to raise awareness for her organization and to celebrate the success of her diaper drive next Saturday at Twin Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be free gifts, a silent auctions, games, activities, food and people can make donations to Sanya’s foundation.

Click here to learn more about Sanya’s Hope For Children.