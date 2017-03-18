DPS: Officers In Fatal St. Paul Shooting ID’d; Man Had Handgun

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The officers involved in a fatal shooting in St. Paul Wednesday have been identified.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety identified the officers as Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce. Both officers have two years of service.
According to DPS, Norman and Younce arrived at the scene of a reported domestic violence incident on the 700 block of East Sixth Street around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers encountered 29-year-old Cordale Quinn Hardy of Waukegan, Illinois, near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Sinnen Street. DPS said Hardy was holding a handgun, which he pointed at officers after repeated commands to drop the gun.
Norman and Younce shot Hardy, DPS said. They found the handgun next to him and kicked it away, recovering it later.
Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene.
A third officer arrived immediately after the incident, but did not witness the shooting. All three officers are on standard administrative leave.
None of the officers wore body-cameras, but video from a nearby building shows Hardy carrying a handgun. DPS said the camera did not capture the full incident.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.