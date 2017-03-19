Klobuchar Hosts JCC Meeting After Recent Threats

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Senator Amy Klobuchar met with Jewish leaders in St. Paul on Sunday.
Klobuchar hosted a discussion at the St. Paul Jewish Community Center to talk about recent threats against the Jewish community. Local advocates as well as faith and business leaders attended.
Klobuchar is pushing for more funding to improve security and add resources at JCC’s and other faith centers. There have been more than 140 bomb threats made against Jewish centers and schools this year, and two of them were in the Twin Cities.
“It’s just not Minnesota and I was really proud of how the Jewish community stood with the Muslim community when they were suffering these hate crimes and now it’s happened to the Jewish community and it just makes you realize no one is immune from this,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar said even though she’s not Jewish, she has fond memories of being involved at the JCC in St. Louis Park when she was growing up.