Police Investigating Assault, Shot Fired In Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities said they’ve located a suspect after a police officer intervened during an assault in Brooklyn Park Sunday night that led to at least one shot being fired.
Police said the incident started in the area of Interstate 94 and Zane Avenue near a gas station Sunday night. An officer on patrol witnessed an assault taking place, and a gunshot was fired. The officer responded, and the suspect fled the scene.
Authorities say nobody was hit by gunfire, and the officer did not fire his weapon. A perimeter was established to initiate a search for the suspect.
The incident is under investigation.