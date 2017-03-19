March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Police Investigating Assault, Shot Fired In Brooklyn Park

March 19, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Brooklyn Park Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities said they’ve located a suspect after a police officer intervened during an assault in Brooklyn Park Sunday night that led to at least one shot being fired.

Police said the incident started in the area of Interstate 94 and Zane Avenue near a gas station Sunday night. An officer on patrol witnessed an assault taking place, and a gunshot was fired. The officer responded, and the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities say nobody was hit by gunfire, and the officer did not fire his weapon. A perimeter was established to initiate a search for the suspect.

The incident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia