March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Sheriff: Speed, Alcohol Factors In Ely Snowmobile Crash

March 19, 2017 8:51 PM
Filed Under: Shagawa Lake, Snowmobile Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 48-year-old Ely man is hospitalized in critical condition after a snowmobile crash where speed and alcohol were likely factors, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 2:49 p.m. on Shagawa Lake near the 400 block of Shagawa Road North in Ely. The driver was taken by ambulance to Ely Hospital before being airlifted to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

The man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and has not been identified.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said what led up to the crash is under investigation, but authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ely Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Ely First Responders and Fire Department and Lifelink Air Amublance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia