Mother Of Man Shot, Killed By St. Paul Police Speaks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The mother of a man who was shot and killed by St. Paul police is speaking out.
Police say officers were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of East 6th Street early Wednesday morning on a report of a domestic violence. When they arrived, officers found Cordale Handy of Illinois in the street.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says two officers shot the 29-year-old after repeated calls to drop a gun. Handy later died. Handy’s mother says the officers involved were using quote, “unnecessary force.”
“How many lives is it gonna take? How many young African-American men have to die? How many? My child didn’t deserve to die no more than Philando Castile, Travon Martin… He should be here,” Kim Handy Jones said.