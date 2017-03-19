March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Mother Of Man Shot, Killed By St. Paul Police Speaks

March 19, 2017 11:12 PM
Filed Under: Cordale Handy, Officer-Involved Shooting, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The mother of a man who was shot and killed by St. Paul police is speaking out.

Police say officers were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of East 6th Street early Wednesday morning on a report of a domestic violence. When they arrived, officers found Cordale Handy of Illinois in the street.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says two officers shot the 29-year-old after repeated calls to drop a gun. Handy later died. Handy’s mother says the officers involved were using quote, “unnecessary force.”

“How many lives is it gonna take? How many young African-American men have to die? How many? My child didn’t deserve to die no more than Philando Castile, Travon Martin… He should be here,” Kim Handy Jones said.

