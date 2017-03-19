March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Watching @ Work? You're Not Alone | Gophers Fall To Middle Tenn. | More

Community Rallying For St. Paul Woman Badly Burned In Fire

March 19, 2017 8:03 PM
Filed Under: Tess Alexander

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — People are rallying behind a St. Paul woman who was badly burned in a fire that killed her daughter and grandson.

Tess Alexander escaped the fire that tore through a four-plex in January. She escaped with her 3-year-old grandson.

Unfortunately, her 27-year-old daughter and two-year-old grandson did not make it out alive. A benefit was held Sunday at the Sherwood Lounge in St. Paul for Tess, who is still in the hospital recovering from serious burns.

The St. Paul Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you would like to help the family with medical expenses, here is how you can.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia