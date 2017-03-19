Community Rallying For St. Paul Woman Badly Burned In Fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — People are rallying behind a St. Paul woman who was badly burned in a fire that killed her daughter and grandson.
Tess Alexander escaped the fire that tore through a four-plex in January. She escaped with her 3-year-old grandson.
Unfortunately, her 27-year-old daughter and two-year-old grandson did not make it out alive. A benefit was held Sunday at the Sherwood Lounge in St. Paul for Tess, who is still in the hospital recovering from serious burns.
The St. Paul Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
If you would like to help the family with medical expenses, here is how you can.