2 Charged In Largest Seizure Of Untaxed Tobacco In Minn. History

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Revenue says two Illinois men are charged in connection to a recent seizure of untaxed tobacco products on a Minnesota interstate – the largest known seizure in state history.
Mohammad A.M. Abdul Majiid and Iman Gencehan Ugurlu, who are both from Bridgeview, Illinious, were charged with one count each of felony aiding and abetting possession of untaxed tobacco products and one count each of felony aiding and abetting aggravated forgery.
According to the criminal complaint, the two men were stopped by a Minnesota State Trooper while driving a rental truck on Interstate 94. Initially pulled over for bypassing an open weight station and not wearing seatbelts, the men eventually revealed that the truck was carrying tobacco products that were later determined to be untaxed.
A search warrant was executed and a Minnesota Revenue investigator determined that the retail value of the tobacco products seized was over $78,000, meaning more than $74,000 in tobacco taxes should have been paid.
Minnesota Revenue officials say it’s the largest known seizure of untaxed tobacco products in Minnesota history.
If convicted, both men could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine on each tax-related felony charge.